Two in custody over slaying of pandit, son

-second suspect had phones belonging to victims

By Staff Writer
Deonarine and Omkar Liliah

Two persons are now in police custody as the probe into the gruesome murders of  61-year-old Deonarine Liliah and his son, Gopaul continues.

Their decomposed bodies were discovered on Tuesday in their Lot 23 Craig Street, Campbellville home with several stab wounds and investigators are likely to make a breakthrough in the matter soon.

A police source yesterday informed Stabroek News that a second individual who is deemed a person of interest in the matter was detained yesterday. He reportedly had in his possession two cell phones belonging to the victims…..

