Woman fined $20,000 for providing false info to police

A woman was yesterday fined $20,000 or three months in jail for providing police with false information that she had baeen robbed.

Felicia Rosaline was arraigned before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore and read a charge which stated that on May 15th she gave Police Constable La Rose information that she had been robbed of $588,000 knowing same to be false, causing the officer to use his power to the annoyance of others.

Rosaline pleaded guilty to the charge.

When asked if she had anything to say, Rosaline told the court that she was taking medication and was confused at the time.

Magistrate Azore cautioned the accused before imposing sentence, stating that the police have more urgent matters at hand to deal with, and that the next time she feels confused she should not call the police.

Magistrate Azore subsequently fined the accused $20,000, or if in default, three months in jail.