Bids invited for Leguan stelling works

Works to rehabilitate the Leguan Ferry Stelling are expected to begin soon as contractors were invited last week to bid for the project.

According to an Invitation for Bids (IFB) that was published in the Guyana Chronicle last week by the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI), bids are being accepted for the rehabilitation of the Leguan Ferry Stelling.

The T&HD invited sealed bids from eligible and qualified bidders for the project, while noting that bidding would be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in the Procurement Act, and is open to all bidders. It further said bids for the works must be accompanied by a bid security of $6 million in the form of a manager’s cheque from a reputable bank or insurance company…..