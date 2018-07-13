Clifton house destroyed by suspected electrical fire

After watching her house go up in flames after a suspected electrical fire yesterday morning, a Clifton Village, Corentyne resident is blaming the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), which she says did not act on a report of a sparking wire along a nearby utility pole hours before. Sunita Jagdeo owned the two-bedroom Lot 85 Clifton Village, Corentyne house, which was infrequently occupied by her brother.

Sunita, who lives in another house in the same lot, recounted that minutes after 12 am yesterday she was awakened by smoke.

According to the woman, upon looking out the window, she saw her house engulfed in flames…..