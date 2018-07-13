Cop caught trafficking ganja

Intensified collaborative intelligence work by ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch and ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara), has resulted in the arrest of a police constable stationed at Force Headquarters for Trafficking in Narcotics, the police said in a statement today.

The Policeman who was driving a vehicle that was Georgetown-bound was intercepted on the Cove and John Public Road ECD, about 9 this morning.

A search of the vehicle revealed several taped parcels of compressed cannabis, weighing in excess of 21kg.