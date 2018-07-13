Guyana News

Cop caught trafficking ganja

-was attached to force headquarters

By Staff Editor

Intensified collaborative intelligence work by ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch and ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara), has resulted in the arrest of a police constable stationed at Force Headquarters for Trafficking in Narcotics, the police said in a statement today.

The Policeman who was driving a vehicle that was Georgetown-bound was intercepted on the Cove and John Public Road ECD, about 9 this morning.

A search of the vehicle revealed several taped parcels of compressed cannabis, weighing in excess of 21kg.

The parcelled cannabis (Police photo)

 

