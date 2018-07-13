Guyana News

Election of Region One community councils in dispute

By
Brentnol Ashley

With the annual National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) conference scheduled to begin on Monday, the newly-elected leaders of several Community Development Councils (CDCs) in Region One are being prevented from attending as a result of a dispute over the validity of their elections.

In an interview with Stabroek News on Wednesday, Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley said the issue was brought to his attention after a list containing the names of the previous leaders was submitted to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MoIPA) to attend the conference in Georgetown. 

The issue, he contended, comes as a result of claims made by the Regional Executive Officer (REO) Leslie Wilburg that the election process used to elect the leaders was invalid. Attempts to contact the REO for a comment proved futile…..

More in Guyana News

Modern financial institutions bill passed

‘I don’t know what you’re talking about’

Third person held over murders of Campbellville pandit, son

Recommendation made in GGMC memo for gov’t to maintain interior roads

119 newborn deaths in last year at GPHC

Kwakwani besieged by floods

Greenidge, Brazil foreign minister discuss Lethem road, Venezuelan refugees

Brazilian investors eyeing Guyana oil and gas sector

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web