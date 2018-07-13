Guyana News

Gov’t Analyst labs get key accreditation

By Staff Writer

The results of tests done by the Government Analyst –Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) will now be internationally recognised, following the recent granting of accreditation status.

The accreditation took effect from May 29th, 2018, a letter from the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) states.

The Department made the announcement in a press release yesterday and also provided a copy of a letter from JANAAC dated June 5, 2018.

According to the press release the Department has been conferred with the status of “Accreditation” for the four laboratories, namely Food Chemistry Laboratory; Food Microbiology Laboratory; Excise Chemistry Laboratory and Water Chemistry Laboratory. This project, it was stated was facilitated by the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ)  through the  Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) programme under the 10th European Development Fund (EDF), with support from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS)…..

