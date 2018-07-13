Guyana News

Greenidge, Brazil foreign minister discuss Lethem road, Venezuelan refugees

By Staff Writer
Aloysio Nunes Ferreira

Agreed timelines on matters related to the development of the Linden to Lethem Road and cooperation on Venezuela’s refugee crisis were among the issues discussed when the foreign affairs ministers of Guyana and Brazil met yesterday.

Other issues included the International Road Transport Agreement and trade and investment matters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement after Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge met with Brazil’s Minister of External Relations Aloysio Nunes Ferreira at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

“We looked at a review of our bilateral activities on all fronts,” Greenidge later told Stabroek News. “In looking at specific projects, we were agreeing on timelines such as the road,” he added.

On the road, he said, “the technical teams are to meet at the end of October to look at what has happened to the terms of reference, which Guyana is currently looking at and which the two countries will have to agree on.”….

