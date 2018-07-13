Porter gets bail on breaking and entering charge

A porter was on Tuesday granted his release on $40,000 bail after he denied a breaking and entering charge.

Ravi McTurk, of 694 Diamond Housing Scheme, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where he heard that on July 7th, 2018, at Port Kaituma, North West District, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Shondell Jagan with the intent to commit a felony.

McTurk, 27, denied the allegation.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objections to the accused being granted bail but he asked that the court order that McTurk does not interfere with the complainant or make any contact with her.

Chief Magistrate McLennan subsequently granted the accused his release on $40,000 bail and ordered that he does not go within 50 feet of Jagan or make any contact with her.

The matter was adjourned until August 7th, when it will be heard at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.