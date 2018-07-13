President receives courtesy call from Exxon Mobil’s Senior Vice President

President David Granger yesterday received a courtesy call from Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation, Neil Chapman, who is in Guyana to familiarise himself with the operations, having recently taken over responsibilities for the global upstream oil and gas operations at the Corporation’s headquarters.

During a meeting held at State House, the two sides discussed matters related to the status of exploratory and development work as well as the relationship between the Government and the company, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Chapman in an invited comment said that the meeting was productive and he looks forward to building on the relationship.

“We talked about the oil development offshore with what’s taking place right now. We updated the President on not just what is taking place today, but where we see the development going in the future. We are very positive about the relationship between ExxonMobil and the country. We are very pleased with the developments; we are very pleased with the exploration, but the benefit for this is not just for ExxonMobil. It is for the benefit of the country and that is what we talked about; how this will benefit the country going forward,” he said.