Third person held over murders of Campbellville pandit, son

Police have arrested a third person in connection with the murders of Pandit Deonarine Liliah, 61 and his son, Gopaul, who were found dead in their Craig Street, Campbellville home.

Guyana Police Force spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the arrest yesterday, while noting that police are making progress with the investigation. Questioned on whether the arrest represented a possible breakthrough, Ramlakhan indicated that he was not in a position to say.

The decomposed bodies of the Liliahs, bearing multiple stab wounds, were discovered on Tuesday. Autopsies have revealed that they both died as a result of multiple stab wounds…..