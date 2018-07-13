Guyana News

Third person held over murders of Campbellville pandit, son

By Staff Writer
Deonarine and Omkar Liliah

Police have arrested a third person in connection with the murders of Pandit Deonarine Liliah, 61 and his son, Gopaul, who were found dead in their Craig Street, Campbellville home.

Guyana Police Force spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the arrest yesterday, while noting that police are making progress with the investigation. Questioned on whether the arrest represented a possible breakthrough, Ramlakhan indicated that he was not in a position to say.

The decomposed bodies of the Liliahs, bearing multiple stab wounds, were discovered on Tuesday. Autopsies have revealed that they both died as a result of multiple stab wounds…..

More in Guyana News

Modern financial institutions bill passed

‘I don’t know what you’re talking about’

Recommendation made in GGMC memo for gov’t to maintain interior roads

119 newborn deaths in last year at GPHC

Kwakwani besieged by floods

Greenidge, Brazil foreign minister discuss Lethem road, Venezuelan refugees

Brazilian investors eyeing Guyana oil and gas sector

Guyana to intensify work with France on environmental protection

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web