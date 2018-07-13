Two cops testify at inquiry into murder charge against GDF Captain

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against Orwain Sandy, the former Guyana Defence Force captain who is accused of murdering his partner, Reona Payne, continued yesterday with the testimony of two police officers.

Sandy is accused of murdering Payne on March 31st, 2018, at First Street, Alexander Village.

During the resumption of the matter before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown, the court heard from Sergeant 1451 Gra-vesande, who is stationed at the Criminal Investiga-tion Department and is attached to the ballistics section. His testimony was followed by that of Crime Scene Examiner Leroy Carroll. The matter was subsequently adjourned until July 16th.