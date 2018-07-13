Guyana News

Uitvlugt man critical after being shot in abdomen

By Staff Writer

An Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD) man is now a patient in critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being shot.

Police, in statement issued yesterday afternoon, said the man, who has been identified as Charles Tobin, 30, of 15 Church Street, Uitvlugt, was found on Breda Street, Werk-en-Rust, yesterday morning with a gunshot wound.

Tobin, who was shot in his abdomen, was found by residents around 12.50 am, minutes after two loud explosions were reportedly heard in the said vicinity…..

