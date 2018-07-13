Vagrant dies after Regent St accident

One of the vagrants who was hospitalised after an accident on Regent Street several weeks ago succumbed to his injuries on July 2nd at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A press release yesterday from the Guyana Police Force stated that the man, whose name was only given as `Carpenter’, remains unidentified. The police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the body. The body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The accident occurred at about 4 am on June 19th. According to an eyewitness, the car, a silver-coloured Toyota 212, which was heading east along the northern lane of Regent Street was speeding. The driver lost control of the vehicle and knocked the beams of the shed for the store, “Household Plus” where two vagrants were resting…..