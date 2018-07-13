Guyana News

West Ruimveldt man battered girlfriend with hammer

-court hears

By Staff Writer

A West Ruimveldt man was on Monday remanded to prison after he was charged with battering his girlfriend with a hammer and shooting at a man.

Marlon Dominic, 47, of 73 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, was read three charges when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on July 6th, 2018, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Samantha Riley.

It was also alleged that on the same day, he discharged a loaded firearm at Uron Medouze with intent to maim, disable or cause grievous bodily harm. Additionally, Dominic was charged with being in possession of a 9 mm spent shell without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time…..

