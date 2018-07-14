Guyana News

Charlotte St burglar gets one-year sentence

By Staff Writer

A Charlotte Street man will be serving a year in jail after pleading guilty to stealing a total of over $700,000 in electrical wire and tools in two recent burglaries.

Jason Joseph, 23, of Lot 164 Charlotte Street, Georgetown, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown, where he was read two charges of break and enter and larceny.

It was alleged that between July 4th and July 5th, 2018, at Lot 196 Charlotte Street, Georgetown, Joseph broke and entered the storeroom of Ryan Busby and stole 60 feet of electrical wire, valued at $500,000, a binder, valued at $20,000, a power drill, valued at $105,000, an electrical plane, valued at $25,000, and a sand machine, valued at $28,000. The items, which were the property of Sharwan Khan, amounted to $678,000 in total…..

