Contractor sues GPL over negligence after shock

Percy Henry, an electrical contractor who was hospitalised after sustaining burns while working on an electricity pole a year ago, yesterday filed a $15 million lawsuit against the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) for the lifelong injuries and negligence.

In his claim, which was prepared by attorney Eusi Anderson, Henry is asking for the court to award the sum in damages for personal injury, loss and damages which were caused by the negligence of GPL, its servants or agents as a result of an exposed, low hanging, primary high voltage wire at Windsor Estates, Providence on July 11th, 2017.

“The said exposed primary high voltage wire came into contact with the claimant’s person on the said date and thereby caused him permanent injury and disability,” the document said…..