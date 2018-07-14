Cops report drop in murders, other serious crimes

The Guyana Police Force yesterday reported that it has recorded a 9% decrease in serious crimes for the year as at June 30th, compared with the same period for last year.

A statement from the Guyana Police Force noted a 25% decrease in murders, with 44 for the period under review, compared to 59 for the same period last year.

Almost half of the murders committed this year have been categorised as disorderly (20), while the remainder were categorised as domestic (12), robbery (8) and unknown (4)…..