Guyana News

Cops report drop in murders, other serious crimes

-but reports of rape on the rise

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Police Force yesterday reported that it has recorded a 9% decrease in serious crimes for the year as at June 30th, compared with the same period for last year.

A statement from the Guyana Police Force noted a 25% decrease in murders, with 44 for the period under review, compared to 59 for the same period last year.

Almost half of the murders committed this year have been categorised as disorderly (20), while the remainder were categorised as domestic (12), robbery (8) and unknown (4)…..

More in Guyana News

House votes to empower BoG to bail out banks

By

Grandson among two held over Rose Hall pensioner’s disappearance

In deep flood, Kwakwani bracing for more rain

Stabroek vendors charged with $22M L. Seepersaud Maraj heist

By

Persaud puts Ally in hot seat over provisions for ex-sugar workers

Head of police training college robbed after accident

House passes amendment to insurance law to protect beneficiaries

Judge dismisses management’s challenge to takeover of public service credit union

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web