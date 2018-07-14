Documents for ‘suspect’ aircraft authenticated

The documents presented for the private aircraft that landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Monday, with suspected false registration numbers, have been verified and proven to be authentic.

A source told Stabroek News that the verification was done by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) with assistance from the Venezuelan Civil Aviation Authority.

Additionally, while police in a press statement issued on Tuesday said the data plate, which contains vital information, was missing, this newspaper was told that the device was on the plane, just not in its usual location…..