Duncan’s absences from city council meetings under scrutiny

Sherod Duncan’s attendance at Georgetown City Council meetings became a talking point at Monday’s statutory meeting, which heard that he had possibly “disqualified” himself from continuing to serve as a councillor due to his absences.

At Monday’s meeting it was brought to the attention of the council by acting Mayor Akeem Peter that Duncan has been absent from three consecutive meetings without excuse, which disqualified him from the post of councillor.

Duncan has, however, indicated to Stabroek News that he was out of the jurisdiction and had sent his excuses with a colleague, whom he did not identify. He also explained that he did not know that he could be disqualified and he said he would be looking into the matter…..