Guyana News

Duncan’s absences from city council meetings under scrutiny

By Staff Writer
Sherod Duncan

Sherod Duncan’s attendance at Georgetown City Council meetings became a talking point at Monday’s statutory meeting, which heard that he had possibly “disqualified” himself from continuing to serve as a councillor due to his absences.

At Monday’s meeting it was brought to the attention of the council by acting Mayor Akeem Peter that Duncan has been absent from three consecutive meetings without excuse, which disqualified him from the post of councillor.

Duncan has, however, indicated to Stabroek News that he was out of the jurisdiction and had sent his excuses with a colleague, whom he did not identify. He also explained that he did not know that he could be disqualified and he said he would be looking into the matter…..

More in Guyana News

House votes to empower BoG to bail out banks

By

Grandson among two held over Rose Hall pensioner’s disappearance

In deep flood, Kwakwani bracing for more rain

Stabroek vendors charged with $22M L. Seepersaud Maraj heist

By

Persaud puts Ally in hot seat over provisions for ex-sugar workers

Cops report drop in murders, other serious crimes

Cops report drop in murders, other serious crimes

Head of police training college robbed after accident

House passes amendment to insurance law to protect beneficiaries

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web