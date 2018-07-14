Head of police training college robbed after accident

Officer-in-charge of the Felix Austin Police College Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus is currently recovering in a private city hospital after being involved in an accident yesterday morning along the Diamond Public Road, on the East Bank of Demerara.

The accident occurred around 10.30 am yesterday, while Bacchus, who is currently on annual vacation leave, was heading to Georgetown and the police said his firearm and a quantity of cash were stolen from him afterward.

Bacchus was rushed to the Diamond Hospital, where he received medical attention, before he was transferred to the St Joseph Mercy Hospital in Kingston. As of last evening, his condition was listed as stable, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Stabroek News was told that a separate investigation has been launched into the robbery and efforts are being made to apprehend the perpetrator/s.

The police in a press release said that the accident occurred when Bacchus veered to avoid colliding with two pedestrians.

“The officer (Bacchus) was proceeding north along the western carriageway of the Diamond Public road in the vicinity of Demerara Distilleries Ltd, when two pedestrians who were standing on the western parapet, suddenly crossed the road eastward causing him to take evasive action; [he] veered further west to avoid a collision and crashed his motor jeep PNN 2849 into a fence,” the statement explained.

While the pedestrians escaped unhurt, Bacchus sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital.

A team of police officers led by Second-in-Command of the Force’s Administration, Assistant Commissioner Maxine Graham, Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan and Force Welfare Officer, Assistant Superintendent Jewel Sullivan yesterday afternoon visited Bacchus and wished him a speedy recovery on behalf of Police Commissioner (ag) David Ramnarine and other ranks of the force.