Guyana News

House votes to empower BoG to bail out banks

-opposition MPs voice concerns over compromising of regulatory role

By

The Bank of Guyana (BoG) will soon have the ability to grant temporary financial bailouts to commercial banks in order to protect depositors from losses similar to those incurred when the Globe Trust and Investment Company Limited (GTICL) collapsed in 2004.

This will become possible with the enactment of the Bank of Guyana (Amendment) Bill, which was passed last evening by the National Assembly.

Also passed by the House was the National Payment Systems Bill (NPSB), which will clear the way for a more structured use of electronic payment methods within the country. Additionally, the Deposit Insurance Bill, which like the other two was tabled by Finance Minister Winston Jordan, was also up for consideration last night and it too was expected to be passed…..

More in Guyana News

Grandson among two held over Rose Hall pensioner’s disappearance

In deep flood, Kwakwani bracing for more rain

Stabroek vendors charged with $22M L. Seepersaud Maraj heist

By

Persaud puts Ally in hot seat over provisions for ex-sugar workers

Cops report drop in murders, other serious crimes

Cops report drop in murders, other serious crimes

Head of police training college robbed after accident

House passes amendment to insurance law to protect beneficiaries

Judge dismisses management’s challenge to takeover of public service credit union

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web