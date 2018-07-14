In deep flood, Kwakwani bracing for more rain

Kwakwani remains in the grip of a deep flood and is bracing for more rain even as the authorities consider what steps to take for the hundreds of affected residents.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Region Ten administration are currently monitoring the flooding in the Berbice River village. CDC Director General Lt. Col. Kester Craig says water levels have decreased slightly but are expected to rise again.

Water levels rose about five feet over the weekend at the Kwakwani Water Front, ‘Over the River’ and the Lamp Island areas due to heavy, persistent rainfall. These areas have traditionally been vulnerable to flooding.

As a result, over 300 residents have been affected, with about 71 of them facing the brunt of the flood…..