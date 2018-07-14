Guyana News

Manhunt launched for suspect in teen’s murder at wedding house

By Staff Writer
Ricardo Singh

While two persons have been arrested, a manhunt is underway for the prime suspect in the slaying of Ricardo Singh, the 15-year-old who was stabbed on Monday morning during an altercation at a wedding house on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

A police source yesterday told Stabroek News that one of the two suspects in custody has told investigators that he witnessed the person being sought stabbing Singh.

Singh, of Lot 63 Blocks 1&2 Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, died minutes after 12 am on Monday, after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times…..

