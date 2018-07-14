Guyana News

Persaud puts Ally in hot seat over provisions for ex-sugar workers

By Staff Writer
Dr. Vindhya Persaud

Social Protection Minister Amna Ally on Thursday said that a “request of assistance” is a prerequisite for funding of projects under the government’s Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) Initiative.

Ally was at the time responding to questions on the ministry’s provisions for alternative employment for severed sugar workers under the SLED Initiative.

The questions came from PPP/C Member of Parliament Dr. Vindhya Persaud, who asked whether any proposals or initiatives were under consideration for alternative livelihoods for sugar workers…..

