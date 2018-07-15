Guyana News

Canal No 2 residents waterlogged since rains on Monday

-blame poor maintenance of waterway

By Staff Writer
Withering cassava plants which were destroyed as a result of flooding on Monday. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

Poor maintenance of the canal is being blamed for stagnant water affecting some residents of Canal No. 2, on the West Bank of Demerara. 

According to Hassan Ali, a resident who contacted Sunday Stabroek, heavy rains on Monday last caused sections of the area to be inundated, affecting several cash crop and livestock farmers. He noted too that while water in the first half of the canal is low, water in the second half remains high; as a result, waterlogged yards have yet to drain. 

When the Sunday Stabroek visited the area, several yards were observed to be inundated by water which seemed to have been there for a while. ….

More in Guyana News

Jordan distances tender board from sole-sourcing of $367M in drugs

Ali sounds warning over continued depletion of foreign reserves

Disabled pensioner dies in Bush Lot fire

CANU nets almost 325 lbs of cocaine, ganja in Mon Repos bust

Nand Persaud purchasing rice from Suriname to fulfill int’l commitments

By
Toshaos for training at annual conference

Toshaos for training at annual conference

Dozens remain displaced due to Rupununi floods

Dozens remain displaced due to Rupununi floods

Exxon’s eight oil finds can yield US$20B for Guyana

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web