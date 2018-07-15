Canal No 2 residents waterlogged since rains on Monday

Poor maintenance of the canal is being blamed for stagnant water affecting some residents of Canal No. 2, on the West Bank of Demerara.

According to Hassan Ali, a resident who contacted Sunday Stabroek, heavy rains on Monday last caused sections of the area to be inundated, affecting several cash crop and livestock farmers. He noted too that while water in the first half of the canal is low, water in the second half remains high; as a result, waterlogged yards have yet to drain.

When the Sunday Stabroek visited the area, several yards were observed to be inundated by water which seemed to have been there for a while. ….