CDB to undertake feasibility study for Parika stelling upgrade

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will soon embark on a feasibility study for the upgrade of the Parika stelling, for which works are expected to begin next year.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, during a ceremony for the commissioning of the West Demerara road on Wednesday, said the study will begin on July 27th, and will take approximately six to eight months to be completed. Following that, construction works should commence in 2019.

L O’Reilly Lewis, of the CDB, in his address at the ceremony, said that the company will later this month present to its Board of Directors a paper for studies to inform designs for not only the construction of a new stelling at Parika but also the upgrade of the Lethem aerodrome and the construction of a new bridge at Wismar…..