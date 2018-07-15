Drivers held after killing pedestrian at Ruby

Two drivers, who were both found to be under the influence of alcohol, were arrested early yesterday morning after they allegedly struck down and killed a man along the Ruby, East Bank Essequibo Public Road.

The victim of the accident, which occurred around 1.30 am, was unidentified up to press time yesterday. After being struck, the man was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A Guyana Police Force statement said that investigations revealed that motor car PRR 459 was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road when it allegedly struck down the pedestrian, who was walking in the centre of the road.

It added that immediately after, PWW 6353, which was proceeding in the same direction behind the other vehicle, also struck the pedestrian.

The drivers of both vehicles, according to the police, were subjected to breathalyser tests and their breath content levels were found to be above the legal limit. The dead man’s corpse is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting identification.