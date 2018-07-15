Fisherman murdered at Kumaka waterfront

The Police today said that they are investigating the murder of Elroy Marks, 43, a fisherman of Aruka River, North West District and also of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast which occurred about 3.30 pm yesterday at Kumaka Waterfront, North West District; allegedly by a 43-year old labourer of Hotoquai Village, North West District who has since been detained and is assisting with the investigation.

Investigations revealed that the victim and suspect who were known to each other, were imbibing at a shop when an argument ensued and escalated into a fight during which the suspect then allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed the victim to the neck leading to profuse bleeding.

The victim was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, in an unconscious state where he succumbed to his injury whilst receiving treatment about 8.55 hours last night.

The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.