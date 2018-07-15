Guyana News

Fisherman murdered at Kumaka waterfront

By Staff Editor

The Police today said that they are investigating the murder of Elroy Marks, 43, a fisherman of Aruka River, North West District and also of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast which occurred about 3.30 pm yesterday at Kumaka Waterfront, North West District; allegedly by a 43-year old labourer of Hotoquai Village, North West District who has since been detained and is assisting with the investigation.

Investigations revealed that the victim and suspect who were known to each other, were imbibing at a shop when an argument ensued and escalated into a fight during which the suspect then allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed the victim to the neck leading to profuse bleeding.

The victim was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, in an unconscious state where he succumbed to his injury whilst receiving treatment about 8.55 hours last night.

The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

More in Guyana News

Jordan distances tender board from sole-sourcing of $367M in drugs

Ali sounds warning over continued depletion of foreign reserves

Disabled pensioner dies in Bush Lot fire

CANU nets almost 325 lbs of cocaine, ganja in Mon Repos bust

Nand Persaud purchasing rice from Suriname to fulfill int’l commitments

By
Toshaos for training at annual conference

Toshaos for training at annual conference

Dozens remain displaced due to Rupununi floods

Dozens remain displaced due to Rupununi floods

Canal No 2 residents waterlogged since rains on Monday

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web