Guyana News

France overpower Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

By Staff Editor

MOSCOW, (Reuters) – France overwhelmed Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium today to lift the trophy for the second time in 20 years.

The French, playing their third World Cup final, were made to sweat initially and were lucky to go ahead when Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic headed an Antoine Griezmann free kick into his own net in the 18th minute, the first own goal in a World Cup final.

Ivan Perisic levelled with a powerful shot 10 minutes later but the Croatia midfielder was then penalised for handball following a VAR review and Griezmann stepped up coolly to convert the 38th-minute penalty and put France 2-1 up.

Croatia fought hard for an hour but gradually ran out of steam after playing extra time in their three previous matches, and goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe gave France a three-goal cushion.

Mandzukic pounced on a mistake by France keeper Hugo Lloris to cut the deficit in the 69th minute, making it the highest-scoring final over 90 minutes in 60 years, but Croatia could not find the net again in their first World Cup final.

Kylian Mbappe
More in Guyana News
Fisherman murdered at Kumaka waterfront

Fisherman murdered at Kumaka waterfront

Jordan distances tender board from sole-sourcing of $367M in drugs

Ali sounds warning over continued depletion of foreign reserves

Disabled pensioner dies in Bush Lot fire

CANU nets almost 325 lbs of cocaine, ganja in Mon Repos bust

Nand Persaud purchasing rice from Suriname to fulfill int’l commitments

By
Toshaos for training at annual conference

Toshaos for training at annual conference

Dozens remain displaced due to Rupununi floods

Dozens remain displaced due to Rupununi floods

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web