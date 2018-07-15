Gov’t reviewing CARICOM protocol on rights for spouses, children of region’s skilled workers

Guyana’s government is reviewing the Protocol on Contingent Rights, which will enable the spouses and children of skilled workers to travel with them across the region, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge has said.

“We are reviewing all the documents that were presented to the Heads. That will come in time. We will sign all that we are supposed to sign in good time,” Greenidge told Sunday Stabroek, when asked why government did not sign the protocol, which was signed by six states at the recent 39th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government in Jamaica.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said, “does not sign off on these matters without the final draft first being cleared with the Attorney General’s Chambers and the executing agencies.” There were issues, he said, which other countries had objected to and which were subjected to considerations. He did not say what those issues were. The protocol, which was signed by Barbados, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, St Lucia and Suriname, paves the way for “family unifications through the granting of important rights to spouses and dependents of citizens that move across the region to work to provide their services at established companies,” said CARICOM Chairman, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the press conference held at the end of the heads meeting in Jamaica…..