Grandson, wife released on bail as cops continue probing pensioner’s disappearance

-body to be exhumed from burial ground for DNA testing

By Staff Writer
Percival Johnson

The two relatives who were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a missing 75-year-old Rose Hall Town, Corentyne man, were each released on substantial bail yesterday even as the police have said they will continue to investigate the two-year-old case.

According to a police source, the two persons, who are a grandson of the missing Percival Johnson and his wife, have told investigators that they played no part and have no knowledge about the man’s disappearance. However, they reportedly admitted to investigators that they took a quantity of money from his room one week after he went missing.

Commander of ‘B’ Division Lyndon Alves yesterday told Sunday Stabroek that investigators have received information that a body matching the missing man’s description was buried back in 2015 in the Hampshire Burial Ground. He noted that investigators are hoping to pinpoint the exact location and exhume the body early this week in order to have the necessary DNA testing done to verify whether it is indeed Johnson…..

