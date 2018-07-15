Joint Services rank, three others found with ganja at harbour bridge

Four persons, including a member of the Joint Services, were arrested yesterday after being found in possession of several Ziploc bags filled with cannabis when police stopped and searched the vehicle they were travelling in.

The men were detained around 12.25 am yesterday.

A police press release stated that acting on information received, the police stopped and searched their car, which had been proceeding along the western side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge. The vehicle was being driven by the Joint Services rank.

It was related that 27 grammes of cannabis were found packaged in small Ziploc bags during the search.

The men were immediately detained and police said they are assisting with investigations.