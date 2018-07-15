Guyana News

Joint Services rank, three others found with ganja at harbour bridge

By Staff Writer
The Ziploc bags filled with cannabis that were found.

Four persons, including a member of the Joint Services, were arrested yesterday after being found in possession of several Ziploc bags filled with cannabis when police stopped and searched the vehicle they were travelling in.

The men were detained around 12.25 am yesterday.

A police press release stated that acting on information received, the police stopped and searched their car, which had been proceeding along the western side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge. The vehicle was being driven by the Joint Services rank.

It was related that 27 grammes of cannabis were found packaged in small Ziploc bags during the search.

The men were immediately detained and police said they are assisting with investigations.

More in Guyana News

Jordan distances tender board from sole-sourcing of $367M in drugs

Ali sounds warning over continued depletion of foreign reserves

Disabled pensioner dies in Bush Lot fire

CANU nets almost 325 lbs of cocaine, ganja in Mon Repos bust

Nand Persaud purchasing rice from Suriname to fulfill int’l commitments

By
Toshaos for training at annual conference

Toshaos for training at annual conference

Dozens remain displaced due to Rupununi floods

Dozens remain displaced due to Rupununi floods

Canal No 2 residents waterlogged since rains on Monday

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web