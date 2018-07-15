Guyana News

Nandlall knocks sloth in holding of inquests

By Staff Writer
Anil Nandlall

The sloth in conducting coroner’s inquests is of great concern, according to Opposition Member of Parliament Anil Nandlall, who says it is not in keeping with government’s 2015 elections campaign promise that over 400 such inquiries would be conducted.

“The current position is most deplorable,” Nandlall told Sunday Stabroek, while noting that despite the passage of an amendment to the Coroners Act in 2016, no coroner has been appointed so as to relieve magistrates of the burden of conducting such matters.

An inquest is a judicial inquiry into an unnatural death…..

