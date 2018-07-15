Research company launches awards programme for study participants

In a show of gratitude to its contributors for their time and knowledge shared, local company PDC Research has launched an awards programme.

PDC-Research Sweepstakes is an initiative funded by PDC clients, in an effort to give back to those persons who contribute to the research efforts. “PDC Sweepstakes is one of our initiatives to show that we value and appreciate our research participants. A lot of times there’re surveys and the people spend their time and they share their knowledge, so we wanted to give back to them and say thank you. We wanted to show a tangible form of our appreciation. So I convinced a group of my clients to come together and I told them, you know, this is an initiative we wanna do, we really just wanna give back to our participants in some way, shape or form. And we started PDC sweepstakes,” Anije Lambert, PDC Founder related to this newspaper.

“Usually, we offer incentives but nothing this big before,” she added…..