Rose Hall painter succumbs to injuries after drinking spree

-drinking buddies arrested, claim he fell

By Staff Writer
Wayne Sundarsingh

Three persons have been taken into police custody after a Rose Hall Town, Corentyne man, who was discovered with head and other injuries after a drinking spree, succumbed on Friday evening.

Dead is Wayne Sundarsingh, also known as ‘Wino,’ 43, a painter, of Lot 316, Fifth Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

According to a police source, the persons in custody, who were reportedly drinking with Singh, told investigators that the man allegedly suffered a fall, which resulted in him being injured. However, Singh’s mother, Moorti Sundarsingh, related that her son had suffered a number of injuries, which she believed were not consistent with a fall…..

