Toshaos for training at annual conference

The annual conference of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), which gets underway tomorrow, can expect “very sober discussions” on issues affecting indigenous communities as well as training for newly-elected leaders to empower them to represent their causes, according to outgoing NTC Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.

President David Granger is slated to give the feature address to the toshaos and senior councillors from over 200 Indigenous communities at the opening ceremony, which will be held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Also slated to address the opening ceremony are Vice-President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock and Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MOIPA) Valerie Garrido-Lowe…..