Guyana News

Woman robbed after leaving high school reunion

-friend beaten in attack

By Staff Writer

Armed bandits early yesterday morning relieved a woman and attacked her companion, shortly after they left a high school reunion at Woolford Avenue, in Georgetown.

The attack took place around 12.30 am yesterday when Judy-Hung-Kem, 33, a Gynaecologist of Lot 134 Da Silva Street, Newtown Kitty, was relieved of her watch, valued US $225.

Her friend, Michael Sam, who was accompanying her, was held at gunpoint and beaten to the head…..

