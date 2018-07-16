AFC waiting on police probe before commenting on Broomes incident

The Alliance for Change will await the findings of the police investigation into last week’s altercation between Junior Minister Simona Broomes, her driver Dexter David and two security guards in the parking lot of the Amazonia Mall at Providence, East Bank Demerara before making a statement.

“The AFC would wish to await the findings of the official investigation, which we understand is imminent, before making any public pronouncements,” Leader of the AFC, Raphael Trotman told Stabroek News, when contacted yesterday. The AFC is part of the governing coalition. Trotman is also the senior minister in the ministry where Broomes is assigned…..