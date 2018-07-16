Canal No.2 farmers pleading for help with flooding

Farmers of Canal No 2 Polder on the West Bank of Demerara are continuing to call for help as they count their losses to floodwater which has remained on their farms since Monday.

The farmers related yesterday that the water has not yet run off. They blame the flood on the poor drainage in the area.

One farmer, Vicky (only name given) who plants peppers, bora and pak choi related to Stabroek News yesterday that he depends on the crops he plants for a livelihood. “Right now I got some bora that now start bear and I depend on that and all dead out now, plus I got some young crop that now start shoot out and everything dead. Most of the people that live here are farmers and this really affecting us.”….