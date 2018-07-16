Guyana News

Canal No.2 farmers pleading for help with flooding

By Staff Writer
One of the blocked main drains in the Canal No 2 area yesterday.

Farmers of Canal No 2 Polder on the West Bank of Demerara are continuing to call for help as they count their losses to floodwater which has remained on their farms since Monday.

The farmers related yesterday that the water has not yet run off. They blame the flood on the poor drainage in the area.

One farmer, Vicky (only name given) who plants peppers, bora and pak choi related to Stabroek News yesterday that he depends on the crops he plants for a livelihood. “Right now I got some bora that now start bear and I depend on that and all dead out now, plus I got some young crop that now start shoot out and everything dead. Most of the people that live here are farmers and this really affecting us.”….

Courtney Benn Contracting now owes $140m for work not done – Patterson

Ministry has new plan to curb maternity deaths – Lawrence

Police deny attempt made to storm Rose Hall outpost

Eight being questioned over murder of Liliahs

CH&PA wins cases to reclaim land from developers

AFC waiting on police probe before commenting on Broomes incident

Ruby accident victim identified

ExxonMobil stepping up plans for Guyana office complex

