Guyana News

Courtney Benn Contracting now owes $140m for work not done – Patterson

-repaying in cash

By Staff Writer

Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited (CBCSL) had signed an agreement with the APNU+AFC government to repay millions of dollars for works not done for the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC), as was revealed in a 2014 Audit and now owes about $140M, Minister of Public Communications David Patterson says.

“We were legally advised that they (CBCSL) could not work off the monies towards another contract because that would be a violation of the contract and of the laws so they have to actually repay,” Patterson told Stabroek News.

“So actually, there is a system where they agreed to repay the money directly, they give a cheque in about $40M installments and I believe they have left back about $140M…” he added while explaining that when the matter comes up during Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meetings it would be further explained…..

More in Guyana News

Ministry has new plan to curb maternity deaths – Lawrence

Police deny attempt made to storm Rose Hall outpost

Eight being questioned over murder of Liliahs

CH&PA wins cases to reclaim land from developers

AFC waiting on police probe before commenting on Broomes incident

AFC waiting on police probe before commenting on Broomes incident

Ruby accident victim identified

Ruby accident victim identified

ExxonMobil stepping up plans for Guyana office complex

Toshaos should press gov’t on land titling – Nandlall

Toshaos should press gov’t on land titling – Nandlall

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web