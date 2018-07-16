Courtney Benn Contracting now owes $140m for work not done – Patterson

Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited (CBCSL) had signed an agreement with the APNU+AFC government to repay millions of dollars for works not done for the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC), as was revealed in a 2014 Audit and now owes about $140M, Minister of Public Communications David Patterson says.

“We were legally advised that they (CBCSL) could not work off the monies towards another contract because that would be a violation of the contract and of the laws so they have to actually repay,” Patterson told Stabroek News.

“So actually, there is a system where they agreed to repay the money directly, they give a cheque in about $40M installments and I believe they have left back about $140M…” he added while explaining that when the matter comes up during Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meetings it would be further explained…..