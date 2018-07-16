Eight being questioned over murder of Liliahs

Eight persons are now being questioned and one has since admitted to playing a part in the murders of Pandit Deonarine Liliah, 61, and his son, Gopaul, who were found dead in their Craig Street, Campbellville home between Saturday and Monday last.

Guyana Police Force Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan last night told Stabroek News that the first person who was arrested told investigators that he was in the vicinity of the crime scene. The man reportedly told investigators he and another individual went to the Liliahs’ home but he acted as a lookout.

The other five persons were arrested over the weekend. Meanwhile, the second person who was arrested and detained has been released on station bail, Ramlakhan noted.

The second man to be held, who was arrested on Wednesday, reportedly had two cell phones belonging to the victims in his possession. He had told police that he bought the phones from a person fitting the description of the suspect who was arrested on Tuesday, hours after the discovery.

The decomposed bodies of the Liliahs, bearing multiple stab wounds, were discovered on Tuesday. Autopsies have revealed that they both died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

It is suspected that the men were killed during a robbery. They were both last seen alive last Saturday morning.

While there were no signs of forced entry into the house, investigators have managed to obtain CCTV footage which shows a male scaling the western fence of the house and entering the home through the northern door.

The individual had escaped from the house with two bulky bags and a bucket.

The Liliahs were discovered after their tenant, Leewattie Ganpat, 40, a home aid worker, reported that a strong stench was emanating from the upper flat of the house.

As a result, police went to the house and found the father and son lying in pools of blood.

Deonarine and Gopaul were last seen alive around 6 am on Saturday by Ganpat, when they had a conversation in the yard. The woman told police that later that night she heard footsteps in the upper flat of the house. At the same time, she said that she was using the internet when it was suddenly abruptly disconnected.