ExxonMobil stepping up plans for Guyana office complex

ExxonMobil is stepping up plans for the construction of a major office complex in Guyana.

In Request for Information (RFI) advertisements in Stabroek News over the past week, ExxonMobil said that it will construct a two-building office complex.

The RFI is intended to gather information on the market for contractors who can provide all of the following services: construction of two buildings for 250 seats, an outdoor pavilion, paving, landscaping, fill and storm drainage, site utilities, plumbing utilities and electrical works. The advertisement said that ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL will provide the designs and blueprints of the buildings.

The ad said that the RFI will only be used to gather information. EEPGL will use the information supplied to select qualified suppliers for a future bid.

It added that all interested companies must be registered with the Centre for Local Business Development in Guyana via www.CLBDGuyana.com or by visiting the centre directly.