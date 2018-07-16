Ministry has new plan to curb maternity deaths – Lawrence

“No woman should die while giving birth, irrespective of where she is,” says Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

The Minister was at the time responding to questions asked by members of the media on the sidelines of Monday’s sitting of the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC). She stated then that the Ministry of Public Health is currently taking steps to reduce the maternal death rate, with actions identified for the short, medium and long term.

“I know that prior to me becoming Minister of Public Health there have been attempts to redress this issue of maternal mortality. We thought we had moved forward last year but we did not, we missed a few things, as a result of that, this year there was a discussion specifically on us putting our resources together to come up with a plan because no woman should be dying in giving life irrespective of where she is,” Lawrence said…..