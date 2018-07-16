Natural resources watchdog seeks guidance on aid offer from ExxonMobil

Natural resources watchdog GYEITI on Tuesday queried how it should respond to offers of aid from US oil company ExxonMobil and was told that it should use “good judgement”.

This was the advice of Dr Francisco Paris, representative of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Inter-national Secretariat to members of Guyana’s EITI and attendees on the final day of a two-day capacity building workshop on Tuesday.

EITI is a global body aimed at good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources. A local chapter has been set up and will among other things track all payments by ExxonMobil to Guyana…..