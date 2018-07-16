Guyana News

Police deny attempt made to storm Rose Hall outpost

-after hole found in fence

By Staff Writer
The hole that was found in the fence at the Rose Hall Outpost yesterday morning.

The Guyana Police Force yesterday said it is investigating a breach of the fence at the Rose Hall Town Outpost and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan has rejected reports that it was an attempt by bandits to storm the building and steal weapons.

 “I don’t know where this rumour started… but it is absolutely nothing of the sort,” Ramjattan told Stabroek News yesterday and cautioned reporters to avoid causing unnecessary panic.

“It was absolutely nothing of the sort. I spoke to Paul Williams [Police Crime Chief] and he indicated nothing of the sort,” he added…..

