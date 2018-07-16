Ruby accident victim identified

Police have identified the victim of the fatal Ruby, East Bank Essequibo Public Road accident, which occurred on Saturday morning.

The man has been identified as Sherman Daniels, 44, a logger/labourer of Kamwatta Mission, North West District. Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday said that the man was identified by his sister Mary Henry.

Daniels was struck down at around 1.30 am on Saturday. A Guyana Police Force statement said that investigations revealed that motor car PRR 459 was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road when it allegedly struck down the pedestrian, who was walking in the centre of the road…..