Guyana News

Ruby accident victim identified

By Staff Writer

Police have identified the victim of the fatal Ruby, East Bank Essequibo Public Road accident, which occurred on Saturday morning.

The man has been identified as Sherman Daniels, 44, a logger/labourer of Kamwatta Mission, North West District. Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday said that the man was identified by his sister Mary Henry.

Daniels was struck down at around 1.30 am on Saturday. A Guyana Police Force statement said that investigations revealed that motor car PRR 459 was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road when it allegedly struck down the pedestrian, who was walking in the centre of the road…..

More in Guyana News
Courtney Benn Contracting now owes $140m for work not done – Patterson

Courtney Benn Contracting now owes $140m for work not done – Patterson

Ministry has new plan to curb maternity deaths – Lawrence

Police deny attempt made to storm Rose Hall outpost

Eight being questioned over murder of Liliahs

CH&PA wins cases to reclaim land from developers

AFC waiting on police probe before commenting on Broomes incident

AFC waiting on police probe before commenting on Broomes incident

ExxonMobil stepping up plans for Guyana office complex

Toshaos should press gov’t on land titling – Nandlall

Toshaos should press gov’t on land titling – Nandlall

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web