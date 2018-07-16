Toshaos should press gov’t on land titling – Nandlall

As the National Toshaos Conference opens today, former Attorney General Anil Nandall is urging indigenous village leaders to press for answers on land titling issues for their respective communities.

“It is hoped that the toshaos would raise these crucial issues and extract from the Government answers to some of these questions and a commitment to proceed with Amerindian land titling as well as demand from the Government, compliance with the Amerindian Act,” Nandall said as he pointed to issues he felt needed attention.

Nandall said that he believes there is a concerted attempt by the current APNU+AFC government at “rewriting history to deny our Amerindian brothers and sisters as the first people of this land”…..