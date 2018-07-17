Guyana News

CGX is lead sponsor of green expo

By Staff Writer

Canada-based CGX Energy Inc on Friday   announced its leading  sponsorship of the upcoming Green Guyana Expo and International Business Summit scheduled for the Ramada Princess Hotel and the National Stadium on October 19-22, 2018.

Company Executive Chairman, Guyanese  Professor  Suresh Narine, committed the company to the highest sponsorship level; Executive Sponsor with the Jaguar Package,  for the event which aims at promoting Guyana’s Green Economy, highlighting and educating the Guyanese populace to business opportunities which could be derived from a Green State. ….

