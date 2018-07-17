CGX is lead sponsor of green expo

Canada-based CGX Energy Inc on Friday announced its leading sponsorship of the upcoming Green Guyana Expo and International Business Summit scheduled for the Ramada Princess Hotel and the National Stadium on October 19-22, 2018.
Company Executive Chairman, Guyanese Professor Suresh Narine, committed the company to the highest sponsorship level; Executive Sponsor with the Jaguar Package, for the event which aims at promoting Guyana’s Green Economy, highlighting and educating the Guyanese populace to business opportunities which could be derived from a Green State. ….
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web