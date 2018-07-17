Guyana News

Confessed child rapist awaits probation report for sentencing

By Staff Writer

A 20-year-old man, accused of raping a child in 2013, yesterday pleaded guilty to the crime when he appeared before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown.

Delon Clementson admitted to committing the act between August 1st and August 31st, 2013.

Orinthia Schmidt served as prosecutor while Clementson was represented by attorney Adrian Thompson.

The matter has been adjourned until August 13th, when a probation report will be presented.

More in Guyana News

Part of $3.8B Guyana Stores tax debt paid – Statia

Tiger Bay youth gets 23 years for stabbing man to death

Uncle confesses to strangling Anna Catherina man – police

Man, 66, found guilty of raping 10-year-old

New Amsterdam gets $450m hotel

By

Granger urges toshaos to use conference to deliver development to indigenous communities

By

Gov’t convenes multi-agency meeting on arriving Venezuelans

Mon Repos man wanted over 325 lbs drug bust

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web