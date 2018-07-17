Confessed child rapist awaits probation report for sentencing

A 20-year-old man, accused of raping a child in 2013, yesterday pleaded guilty to the crime when he appeared before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown.

Delon Clementson admitted to committing the act between August 1st and August 31st, 2013.

Orinthia Schmidt served as prosecutor while Clementson was represented by attorney Adrian Thompson.

The matter has been adjourned until August 13th, when a probation report will be presented.